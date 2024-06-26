50 Cent Criticises Diddy’s Apology Amid Ongoing Feud

Spread the love

Social media users may have noticed rapper and entrepreneur 50 Cent offering his opinions on various industry controversies, most recently involving high-profile rap beefs and personal scandals.

Never one to stay silent, 50 Cent recently commented on the ongoing feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. However, his most notable remarks were directed at Sean “Diddy” Combs and his recent apology video.

Diddy’s apology was for a 2016 incident captured on video, showing him allegedly assaulting his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, in a hotel. While some responses downplayed the severity of the incident with a “everybody makes mistakes” attitude, 50 Cent’s reaction was far less forgiving.

Taking to Instagram, 50 Cent, who has a long history of mocking Diddy, criticized the apology and questioned Diddy’s advisors:

“This is not going to work, who is advising him right now? SMH bad move.”

Diddy’s video, posted earlier on Sunday, was an attempt to take responsibility for his actions:

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life but, sometimes, you got to do that,” Combs said in his Instagram video. “I was f—ed up. I mean, I hit rock bottom. But I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it, I’m disgusted now.”

While Diddy aimed to show accountability and remorse, 50 Cent was not convinced, making it clear that he viewed the apology as insufficient.

The feud between the two industry titans continues to be a source of public drama, with 50 Cent maintaining his critical stance and showing no signs of easing his attacks on Diddy.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...