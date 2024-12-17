50 Cent Claims JAY-Z’s Success Stems From Beyoncé’s “Marriage Contract”

Spread the love

NEW YORK — Rapper and entrepreneur 50 Cent has stirred controversy by attributing much of JAY-Z’s success to his marriage to Beyoncé, calling their union the “most important contract” Hov ever signed.

Speaking during a recent appearance on the FLAGRANT podcast, the Many Men hitmaker humorously suggested that JAY-Z’s meteoric rise, particularly his Grammy haul, is directly linked to his relationship with the global superstar.

“When Jay signed his contract, the big one was with Beyoncé,” 50 Cent said, as reported by AllHipHop. “When he signed that contract, the marriage contract, he got trophies. Now those f###### trophies came rolling in, buddy. He started getting Grammys left and right.”

The rapper, known for his sharp wit, joked that Beyoncé’s influence has dramatically boosted JAY-Z’s career accolades.

“If you look at his career, he had one [Grammy],” 50 Cent added. “He got like 20 now.”

When asked directly if he believed JAY-Z’s success is largely derived from his marriage to Beyoncé, 50 Cent didn’t hesitate.

“Absolutely,” he replied. “He’s been treated differently because of the position Beyoncé’s in. Now, he’s the biggest business and family man because of her.”

Keeping Distance From Diddy Allegations

While poking fun at JAY-Z, 50 Cent was more reserved when asked about Diddy’s recent legal troubles, including allegations of misconduct detailed in a lawsuit. He refused to speculate on JAY-Z’s knowledge of the allegations against Diddy.

“No matter how you answer that s###, you snitching,” 50 Cent said, declining to comment further.

However, that didn’t stop him from trolling JAY-Z over his public appearances following the lawsuit’s emergence. 50 Cent joked about JAY-Z attending a movie premiere with Beyoncé and their daughter, poking fun at his timing amid the ongoing legal drama surrounding Diddy.

Playful Criticism or Serious Commentary?

50 Cent’s comments have drawn mixed reactions, with some fans interpreting them as lighthearted banter while others see them as part of his long history of feuding with fellow artists.

JAY-Z, who has famously maintained a dignified silence in the face of criticism, has not responded to 50 Cent’s remarks.

As Beyoncé remains one of the world’s most influential figures, her partnership with JAY-Z has undeniably cemented their status as one of entertainment’s most powerful couples. Whether or not their relationship is the foundation of JAY-Z’s success, as 50 Cent claims, is a debate unlikely to fade soon.

Source: AllHipHop

