HARARE – The Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) on Friday announced the release of the 2021 Ordinary Level examination results.

The pass rate rose 2.62 percent from 26.34 in 2021 to 28.96 percent.

Zimsec said 278,760 candidates sat for the exams. Of that number, 183,584 candidates were examined in five or more subjects and only 53,169 passed at least five subjects.

Candidates can access the results on the Zimsec website from 3PM on Friday, the exams body said.

