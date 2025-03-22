ZIMSEC extends November exam registration deadline by two months

Spread the love

HARARE – The Zimbabwe Schools Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has extended the registration deadline for November’s Grade 7, Ordinary Level and Advanced Level exams to May 16.

The announcement was made by primary and secondary education minister Torerayi Moyo in the Senate on Thursday.

The decision came after an outcry from lawmakers who said the current March 28 deadline was too early in the year and would deprive a large number of poor students of an opportunity to sit the exams.

Moyo told senators: “The public examination fees were scheduled to be paid on or before March 28 but we received a request from parliamentarians this afternoon that the date be extended.

“In consultation with the stakeholders, we have agreed that the date be extended to May 16.”

Students and parents who were set to miss the deadline due to financial challenges will heave a huge sigh of relief as they get another two months to raise the money. – ZimLive

