ZIMSEC A’ Level results out

The Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (ZIMSEC) has released results for November 2020 Advance level examinations.

According to ZIMSEC board chair, Mr Eddie Mwenje, school heads can start collecting results from their regional offices on Friday the 23rd of April 2021.

Students can also access their results online on the ZIMSEC portal and the portal will be open for five days only, on www.zimsec.co.zw

“It is important to remind the nation that the delays in the writing, marking, publication were as a result of mitigation measures put in place to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus,” said Professor Mwenje.

“The total number of candidates who sat for the Nov 2020 examinations was 50 287, compares to 51 862 in 2019, this entry decreased by 3 per cent.

“The number of candidates that wrote two or more subjects in the November 2020 examination was 49 153. Out of this number, 39 802 obtained Grade E or better in two or more subjects, translating to an 81.2 per cent pass rate.

There is 81 per cent pass rate which has seen a 2.1% decrease from that of 2019 which was 83%, said Prof Mwenje.