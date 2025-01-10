Zimsec A Level results out

Spread the love

THE Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) has released the Advanced Level November 2024 results.

Addressing journalists Friday, Zimsec board chairperson Paul Mapfumo said the results would be accessible on the examinations body’s online portal.

“The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council board and management would like to advise the nation of the release of the 2024 November Advanced Level examination results,” he said.

Mapfumo added that school heads would be able to collect the results from regional offices from Monday.

“Please take note that this portal will be open for 5 days only. Heads of examination centres will be able to collect the results for their respective schools/centres from our regional offices on Monday, January 13, 2025.”

Mapfumo noted that there was a notable decrease in the number of candidates who sat for the examinations compared to last year.

“The total number of candidates who sat for the November 2024 examinations was 33 585, compared to 34 437 in 2023,” he said.

“This translates to a decrease of 852 in candidature yielding a percentage decrease of 2,47.”

