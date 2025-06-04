Zimbabwe’s Young Academic Stars Shine on Global Stage

Spread the love

HARARE – Zimbabwe is basking in academic glory as two of its brightest young scholars, Izwirashe Mabureza and Kimberly Kaseke, have achieved outstanding global recognition in this year’s Cambridge International examinations.

By Tina Musonza

Izwirashe Mabureza earned the prestigious honour of being Top in the World for Chemistry, a remarkable feat that places him among the best young science minds globally. Meanwhile, Kimberly Kaseke distinguished herself as Top in the World for Business Studies, showcasing Zimbabwe’s growing reputation for academic excellence in both the sciences and commercial disciplines.

Their achievements have sparked a wave of national pride, with education officials, parents, and communities celebrating the duo as symbols of resilience, determination, and intellectual brilliance.

“These young learners represent the best of Zimbabwe’s potential,” said an official from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education. “Their global achievements speak volumes about the quality of our education system and the commitment of our teachers, schools, and families.”

The Cambridge Outstanding Learner Awards, which recognise exceptional performance in international examinations, are highly competitive, with students from over 160 countries participating annually. For Zimbabwean students to emerge as world-toppers is a testament to both individual excellence and systemic support, observers say.

Education Minister Evelyn Ndlovu congratulated the two learners during a brief ceremony in Harare, describing their success as “a beacon of hope and a call to invest even more in our young people’s futures.”

“Zimbabwe is proud, and I bet your families are even prouder,” she said. “These achievements affirm that Zimbabwean students can compete and win on the world stage.”

Both Mabureza and Kaseke credited their success to hard work, discipline, and the support of teachers and parents. They also encouraged other learners to dream big and stay focused.

“I want other students to know that no dream is too big. Whether you’re in a rural classroom or an urban school, commitment to your goals can take you far,” said Kaseke.

The recognition comes at a time when Zimbabwe is seeking to modernise its education system through enhanced STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) and business education, digital literacy, and teacher development.

With more young Zimbabweans now excelling internationally — particularly in Cambridge and ZIMSEC examinations — calls are growing for increased investment in scholarship programmes, school infrastructure, and educational technology to ensure even broader success across the country.

As the nation celebrates its academic champions, these stories serve as powerful reminders of what Zimbabwe’s youth can achieve when given the tools and opportunities to excel.

