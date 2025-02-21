Zimbabwe’s ICT Minister Accused of Fraudulent PhD and Fake Doctorate

Spread the love

LONDON – Zimbabwe’s Minister of Information Communication Technology (ICT), Tatenda Mavetera, has been accused of paying an academic in Mutare to complete her PhD on her behalf while fraudulently using the title “Dr” based on a bogus honorary degree.

An investigation by UK-based investigative platform Dug’s Substack has exposed a troubling web of deception, raising serious questions about her academic credibility and integrity.

Mavetera, a former actress-turned-politician, has publicly claimed to hold multiple degrees, including an Honours Bachelor of Science in Management and Marketing from the Women’s University in Africa, two master’s degrees, and an ongoing PhD from Midlands State University (MSU). However, Dug’s Substack has revealed that while she is registered as an MSU student, she hired a Mutare-based academic to conduct her research and liaise with her supervisor, a clear case of academic fraud.

“While students may engage third parties for editing, Dug Up understands Mavetera’s ghostwriter was in direct contact with her MSU supervisor, amounting to a serious breach of academic integrity,” the investigative report stated.

Despite these revelations, MSU has remained tight-lipped. In response to queries, the institution confirmed Mavetera’s registration as a PhD student but avoided addressing concerns about fraud, stating that privacy laws limited their ability to discuss her academic progress.

Mavetera’s academic fraud does not end with the ghostwritten PhD. In October 2022, she announced she had received an honorary doctorate from the International Women’s University (IWU), an entity linked to the International Institute of Philanthropy (IIP) – a fraudulent institution banned by Zimbabwe’s High Court in 2024 (Case No. HCH1469/24).

“IIP, PIZ, and other organisations run by convicted fraudster Enrico Maverick (Sibanda) have been exposed as fronts for handing out bogus awards to individuals seeking prestige,” Dug’s Substack reported.

Despite the court ruling barring individuals from using IIP-conferred titles, Mavetera continues to present herself as “Dr Mavetera” on government platforms. The official website of the ICT Ministry and event posters still refer to her using the fraudulent title, further undermining her credibility.

When confronted with questions about her qualifications, Mavetera did not provide answers but instead allegedly resorted to intimidation. On 18 February, Dug’s Substack sent formal inquiries to her office. The following day, lead journalist Maynard Manyowa received veiled threats, implying the minister knew his whereabouts.

These threats have since been reported to Derbyshire Police in the UK under crime reference number 612-190225 and have also been escalated to the National Union of Journalists (NUJ), the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Zimbabwe, and the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).

Mavetera’s case is not an isolated incident but part of a broader pattern of Zimbabwean elites acquiring dubious qualifications to enhance their public image. The IIP and its affiliates have conferred fake honorary doctorates on numerous figures, some of whom have since disowned the titles.

In 2014, former Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) Commissioner-General Gershem Pasi publicly rejected an IIP honorary degree, while in 2023, businessman and musician Mudiwa Hood followed suit, acknowledging the institution’s fraudulent nature.

Despite these precedents, Mavetera remains defiant, actively using the title “Dr” in official functions, seven months after the High Court ruling declared her degree invalid.

Mavetera’s continued use of a bogus doctorate and her alleged outsourcing of PhD work raise critical questions for both MSU and the government.

MSU’s failure to address potential academic fraud within its institution threatens its credibility. If a sitting minister can openly defy academic and legal standards, what does this mean for the institution’s integrity and Zimbabwe’s education system at large?

For now, Mavetera remains in office, but as scrutiny intensifies, pressure will mount for both the government and MSU to take decisive action.

Dug’s Substack has announced plans to release further investigations into Mavetera’s other academic qualifications, with additional reports expected by the end of the month.

This is a developing story. More updates to follow.

