Zimbabwean teachers to break dressing code

The Progressive Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) said its members will longer observe that Public Service Commission dress code as they can no longer afford to buy formal clothes.
In a letter addressed to PTUZ members, the Union’s secretary-general Raymond Majongwe said teachers should wear whatever they can afford, as long as it is decent.
He said:
Following intensive consultations with the generality of membership on dress code, comrades we are reiterating our position earlier communicated to Public Service Commission that due to serious incapacitation it is increasingly becoming difficult to adhere to the prescribed dress code when on duty.
Unlike everyone else who is getting a dressing allowance, teachers are not getting any support in this regard. We have therefore taken a position to say when reporting for duty put on anything that you can afford except n_dity. We cannot afford expensive dresses and suits while our stomachs are empty.
