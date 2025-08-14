Zimbabwean Student Survives Assassination Attempt in India

A student from Zimbabwe, studying at Guru Kashi University in Talwandi Sabo town of Bathinda, was admitted to AIIMS, Bathinda, on Wednesday with head injuries, after he was attacked in the afternoon.

The condition of Ziweya Leeroy (22) is stated to be serious. He is pursuing a BSc in radiology and imaging technology (RIT) and had joined the university in 2023.

It is learnt he had an altercation with a guard of the university on Tuesday, but it is not clear if the guard is behind the attack. Police have rounded up a suspect and an investigation is being carried out.

Leeroy was initially taken to Talwandi Sabo civil hospital, but he was later referred to AIIMS due to the serious nature of his injuries.

Bathinda senior superintendent of police Amneet Kondal said police came to know of the attack at 4pm. She confirmed the detention of a suspect and the altercation which took place with the guard on Tuesday. S

he added doctors were going to carry out an MRI scan of the student’s head to understand the nature of the injury. “We are in the process of registered an FIR under attempt to murder charges,” added the SSP.