Zimbabwe teachers strike set for 14 October

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has announced that a national strike has been called for the 14th of October.

Artuz is demanding a fair living wage that is equivalent to the United States Dollar interbank rate.

Currently teachers are paid a salary less than USD$100.

In a statement ARTUZ said, “The 14 October job action is protected by the law. We feel duty bound to defend our salaries within the confines of the law. We therefore urge all teachers to join this job action which is protected by the laws of the country.”

ARTUZ @ARTUZ_teachers Our members have unanimously agreed that beginning 14 October they will indefinitely withdraw labour. Raymond Majongwe @RMajongwe Our demand to be paid in USD or the equivalent at the interbank rate still stands.Teachers out there are demanding that we join the Doctors in demanding for a living wage.Gvt is not even keen to engage its workers.The pressure is building.

Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe leader Raymond Majongwe said the government seems not willing to engage the workers.

“Our demand to be paid in USD or the equivalent at the interbank rate still stands. Teachers out there are demanding that we join the Doctors in demanding for a living wage. Government is not even keen to engage its workers. The pressure is building.”

Source: Byo24