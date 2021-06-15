Zimbabwe student jailed for lying

A ZIMBABWEAN student at the University of Namibia who lied to police that his laptop and mobile phone had been stolen in Victoria Falls after he sold the gadgets, has been sentenced to six months in prison.

Allan Nyamuziwa of 1724 Landpark in Marondera pleaded guilty to deliberately supplying false information to a public authority before Victoria Falls magistrate Ms Lindiwe Maphosa.

He said he was travelling to his home town from Namibia when he disembarked from a bus to relieve himself in Victoria Falls.

Nyamuziwa said the bus was gone when returned so, he decided to sell his laptop and phone to get

transport money.

He reported to the police on Sunday that his gadgets and US$200 cash had been stolen.

Nyamuziwa told police that he was robbed in a bush near Kingdom Hotel prompting police to investigate the issue.

Investigations revealed that he had lied about the robbery and he was arrested.

He admitted to police that he cooked up the robbery story so he could be assisted with free travel as a victim and also as cover up to his parents who he said he did not want to know that he sold the items.

Nyamuziwa pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to six months in prison which was wholly suspended for five years on condition he doesn’t commit an offence of a similar nature.

Nyamuziwa is a first year Engineering student at the University of Namibia.

Prosecuting, Miss Audrey Mukanganya said Nyamuziwa lied to the police about the robbery.

“On June 13 at around 9AM, the accused reported to police that he was robbed of his HP 620 laptop, Samsung A2 core cellphone and US$200 cash by some unknown people. Detectives who attended the scene discovered that he lied,” said Miss Mukanganya. –