Zimbabwe Should Tax Cambridge Examination Fees – Mandiwanzira

Nyanga South legislator Supa Mandiwanzira has called on the Zimbabwean government to consider taxing examination fees paid to Cambridge University. He argues that while the institution has profited from Zimbabwean students for decades, it has made no tangible investment in the country’s education sector.

Speaking during the 2025 National Budget debate in the National Assembly, Honourable Mandiwanzira suggested that taxing Cambridge University could generate much-needed revenue for Zimbabwe’s education ministries. This, he said, would ease the financial pressure on the Treasury and reduce the need for further budget increases for education.

“Since independence in 1980, Zimbabweans have paid examination fees in USD to Cambridge University. However, I have not heard of Cambridge University assisting in building schools or contributing to our education sector,” said Mandiwanzira.

He emphasised that the government must explore alternative revenue streams, including taxing funds paid to Cambridge University, to finance education sustainably.

Mandiwanzira estimated that Cambridge University has collected billions of dollars in examination fees from Zimbabwean students over the years. Despite this, the university has neither offered scholarships to Zimbabwean students nor invested in the local education system.

“I am certain that if we calculate the total amount paid to Cambridge University since 1980, it would amount to billions of USD,” he said. “We need to consider taxing these funds or finding other ways to ensure Cambridge contributes to our education system.”

Zimbabwe relied on Cambridge University for national examinations from independence in 1980 until the mid-1990s when the Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) was established. However, many students continue to opt for Cambridge exams to enhance their opportunities for international education.

The debate comes as Minister of Finance Mthuli Ncube proposed allocating ZWG 10.52 billion to the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science, and Technology Development in the 2025 national budget.

Mandiwanzira’s proposal highlights a potential revenue source that could support the education sector while reducing dependency on the national budget.

