HARARE – Zimbabwe has expressed deep appreciation to Russia for its assistance in training specialists in the fields of nuclear power and space exploration, as the country seeks to advance its industrial and technological capabilities.

This sentiment was conveyed by Zimbabwe’s Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Torerayi Moyo, during an interview with TASS.

Moyo highlighted Zimbabwe’s focus on developing its nuclear energy sector, noting that the training of specialists in Russia is crucial for the country’s plans to construct a nuclear power plant. “We place significant emphasis on training our specialists in the peaceful use of atomic energy in Russia,” Moyo stated. “Our goal is to develop nuclear energy to drive industrialization in Zimbabwe.”

In addition to nuclear power, Zimbabwe is also preparing to expand its space industry. Moyo revealed plans to launch additional satellites to help identify and manage the country’s vast mineral resources. He expressed gratitude to the Russian government for providing scholarships that enable Zimbabwean students to pursue studies in these critical areas at Russian universities.

The minister also underscored Zimbabwe’s intention to broaden the teaching of the Russian language, a move he believes will enhance bilateral cooperation, strengthen cultural ties, and foster friendly relations between the two nations.

Moyo’s comments came after discussions with a delegation from Perm State Humanitarian and Pedagogical University (PGPU), led by the university’s rector, Konstantin Egorov. The delegation’s visit to Harare was part of the ongoing collaboration between Zimbabwe and PGPU in areas such as innovative teaching methods, teacher retraining, and the integration of 21st-century educational achievements.

Following their visit to Zimbabwe, the PGPU delegation is scheduled to visit Namibia, where they will inaugurate the Centre for Open Education in Russia in Windhoek on August 28. This centre will be the first of its kind in Southern Africa, further extending Russia’s educational influence in the region.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa also expressed his thanks to Russia, acknowledging its support during Zimbabwe’s struggle for independence and its continued assistance in the country’s development.

Source: TASS

