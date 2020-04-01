Zimbabwe lockdown: Free online education material offered

Primary and Secondary Education Ministry, in partnership with the Higher Life Foundation will offer free online educational material to learners during the ongoing lockdown.

Learners can access through the Ruzivo platform, www. rdl.co.zw.

In a statement, secretary for Primary and Secondary Education, Mrs Tumisang Thabela said the ministry would continue to provide services to stakeholders at its offices across all the country’s provinces.

“As the ministry attempts to come up with a raft of measures to engage learners, parents and guardians are urged to encourage learners to continue to studying hard,” she said.

“In the interim learners are advised to log onto the Ruzivo platform, www.rdl.co.zw, for study material and other educational related materials. Our partner Higher Life Foundation is availing the platform at a zero rate.

“The ministry urges its stakeholders (teachers and learners included) to maintain social distancing and to adhere to correct hygiene practices recommended by the Ministry of Health and Child Care.”

The country has been on a lockdown since Monday as part of measures to curb the spread of the Covid-19 disease. However, Government has allowed providers of essential services to continue operations albeit with skeletal and critical staff.

The lock down is expected to end on April 19.