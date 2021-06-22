Zimbabwe govt dismiss schools opening deferment

Government has dismissed social media reports that President Mnangagwa has deferred schools reopening in response to a spike in Covid-19 cases.

The messages have gone viral in the last two days thus causing confusion amongst parents who are preparing for the resumption of the second schools terms slotted for next week.

Writing on his microbloging site, Twitter, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana said should Government decide to defer the reopening, communication will be done through official channels.

“We have taken note of messages circulating on the WhatsApp platform alleging that the President has deferred the opening of schools by two weeks,” said Mr Mangwana.

“That is not correct. Should there be a change regarding the opening of schools, Govt will make a formal announcement.”

Zimbabwe is continuously revising its restrictions as a response strategy to minimise the spread of the virus and effects of the global pandemic and has so far gotten rave reviews regionally and Internationally. – Herald