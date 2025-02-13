Zimbabwe govt announces subsidized 2025 ZIMSEC exam fees

Spread the love

The Government of Zimbabwe has revealed the 2025 Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) examination fees for both Ordinary Level (O-Level) and Advanced Level (A-Level) candidates, with significant subsidies granted to students in public schools. The move aims to ease the financial burden on families and improve access to education.

In a bid to reduce costs for public school students, the Government will provide a 55% subsidy on examination fees for candidates in public, local authority, and mission schools. As a result, students in these schools will pay just USD 11 per O-Level subject and USD 22 per A-Level subject. However, candidates from private schools, private colleges, and those sitting as private candidates in public schools will be required to pay the full examination fees.

“Following the approval of the 2025 Ordinary and Advanced Level examination fees, please be advised that the Government will be subsidizing the 2025 Ordinary and Advanced Level examination fees for candidates in public schools, Local Authority Schools, and Mission Schools. All candidates in private schools and colleges, including private candidates in public schools, will pay the full cost of the examination fees,” read the official notice.

The Government’s subsidy will cover up to seven O-Level subjects and four A-Level subjects, including Communication Skills. However, candidates registering for additional subjects beyond these limits will be responsible for the full cost of the extra subjects.

“Government will cover seven subjects at Ordinary Level and four subjects at Advanced Level, including Communication Skills. Candidates who want to sit for examinations in more subjects at each level will meet the full examination cost for those subjects themselves,” the statement clarified.

For practical subjects, additional fees have been outlined. Public school candidates will pay USD 11 for O-Level practical subjects and USD 22 for A-Level practical subjects. In contrast, private school candidates will pay USD 24 for O-Level practical subjects and USD 48 for A-Level practical subjects.

ZIMSEC has also set penalties for late registrations. Examination centers submitting entries after the deadline will incur fines of USD 100 for O-Level centers and USD 150 for A-Level centers. Candidates who need to change subjects will be charged USD 1 per O-Level subject and USD 22 per A-Level subject.

All payments must be made through designated bank accounts, with schools and examination centers responsible for collecting and depositing the fees. Individual candidates will not be allowed to make direct deposits. For payments made in local currency, the exchange rate will be determined on specific dates before payments are due.

The deadlines for payments are set for March 10-14 for the June exams and March 24-28 for the November exams.

The Government’s decision to continue subsidizing examination fees aligns with its efforts to improve access to education, making it more affordable for students in public schools. This step is part of the broader strategy to alleviate financial challenges faced by families and ensure that more students can participate in the country’s examination system.

