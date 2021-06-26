Whizkid appeals for passport, yellow fever certificate

MASVINGO – A 23-year-old whizkid who got three straight As’ at A’Level is almost failing to go to Kenya on a scholarship because she has no money for an emergency passport and a yellow fever vaccine.

Tsungirirai Nyoni of Pangolin in Masvingo got a scholarship from Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program and is expected to start studies in Kenya by August 15, 2021.

Unfortunately Nyoni’s five-year scholarship does not cater for things like passports and vaccines and these she has to get for herself.

Nyoni’s father works for a security company and he has six other children to fend for. She told The Mirror that there was no way that her parents can raise the money and she is therefore appealing to well-wishers for help.

Nyoni said her predicament is getting worse because she has been stuck at home since 2019 when she wrote her A’Level exams. She said if she misses the chance, this may mean that she will never go back to school.

Nyoni said she was luck that somebody alerted her to the scholarship in March this year and she applied. On June 3, 2021 she got her letter of acceptance.

“I have been hoping that my father or relatives could raise money for me to have the passport and yellow fever vaccination but they are finding it difficult to get the money,” said Nyoni.

An emergency passport costs US$318.

Well-wishers can contact Nyoni on 0771632096, Ecocash name is registered under Talitha Nyoni.