UZ students demands SRC fraud scandal further investigations

University of Zimbabwe students have called for an audit and intervention of Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Committee (ZACC) and Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) following the recently expelled Student Representative Council’s (SRC) members (Athanasius Sagonda and Kuzivakwashe Nyamuchengwa) after a $160 000 embezzlement scandal.

The scandal also implicated Mrs Sagonda, (mother to one of the dismissed SRC members, Athanasius Sagonda) who happens to be the Dean of students’ Secretary.

In a letter dated December 16; addressed to the Institution’s Dean of students, Dr Munyaradzi Madambi, the Students Representative Assembly (SRA) Chairperson Victor Marambi writes requesting a probe into the looting of funds.

“The Student Representative Assembly in line with section 31.7(a) as read with section 31.9 of the union constitution requests a financial audit of all the funds which the SEC [Students Executive Council] has used since the beginning of the tenure of office”, reads part of the letter.

The SRA proceeds to highlight that the embezzlement scandal prompted the decision to opt for the audit.

“The primary purpose of this financial audit is to give the students assurance that financial statements are accurate and complete. This is a move aimed at quelling fears of gross embezzlement and mismanagement of union funds by the SEC.”

The SRA goes further to threaten the involvement of investigative authorities like ZACC and ZRP should the audit be prevented.

“The SRA will be glad for all possible cooperation as failure to do so will prompt the invitation of National organs like ZACC”.

The dean of students, Munyaradzi Madambi, as quoted in the NewsDay Weekender, claims ignorance over the SRA’s demands.

The SRA disciplinary committee had since dismissed Sagonda and Nyamuchengwa from the SRC over the matter. In the same line, the dismissed SRC member Athanasius Sagonda’s mother, who happens to be the Dean of students’ Secretary is also implicated in the matter.

Scores of University of Zimbabwe students have taken to social media platforms to express distaste over the corruption scandal, appealing for the intervention of law enforcement agents.

The leading students movements at the University of Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) and the Zimbabwe Congress of Students Union (ZICOSU) issued statements condemning corruption and endorsing the decision to expel the implicated leaders.

“It is within the best interests of students that Mr Athanasius Sagonda and Mr Kuzivakwashe Nyamuchengwa be relieved of their duties…We are following every criminal that has been part and parcel of that shenanigan conduct and we will make sure that every perpetrator is brought to book”. reads part of ZINASU’s statement.

In their statement, ZICOSU expresses zero tolerance to corruption and seemingly agrees with the idea of attaining justice through channels provided by the supreme law, thus roping of ZACC and the ZRP; “…among our principles we advocate for constitutionalism, rule of law and justice among all students, transparency, accountability, integrity and we do not condone dishonourable and unworthy conduct among members of the Union as stipulated and in accordance with the University Constitution and the National Constitution”.

Sadly, the Dean of Students is accused of making efforts to reinstate his Secretary’s son, Athanasius Sagonda after having said to have advised him to make an appeal on the grounds of the flaws of other SRC members.