Union Leader and Human Rights Activist Obert Masaraure Dismissed from Teaching Post

Obert Masaraure, a prominent unionist and human rights campaigner, has been abruptly dismissed from his position as a schoolteacher. The president of the Amalgamated Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) announced his termination in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday.

“Today I received a summary dismissal from my teaching post. The letter dated 30 March was pregnant with lies, but because no one accorded me the right to be heard, they acted on falsehoods,” Masaraure stated. “I have served the government since May 2014, and they chose to just terminate my contract.”

Masaraure condemned the decision, arguing that it exacerbates the ongoing shortage of schoolteachers in the country. “It’s so heart-wrenching that we have a serious shortage of STEM teachers. Some of us are willing to serve under the difficult working conditions. The ruling elites choose to invest anything and everything to block us from teaching. They are punishing learners, not me. We won’t allow it,” he said.

As a unionist, Masaraure has been a thorn in the government’s side with his relentless demands for better working conditions for educators. Under the ARTUZ banner, he has organized numerous protests advocating for improved wages.

Outside of union activities, Masaraure has been a vocal human rights activist, persistently challenging the Zanu-PF government’s policies. His fearless activism has made him a target for state retribution, including arrests and torture.

Masaraure’s dismissal has sparked widespread condemnation. Opposition politician Gift Ostallos Siziba described Masaraure as a victim of his activism. “ARTUZ President Masaraure is a STEM teacher in a country that is losing teachers due to poor remuneration,” Siziba said. “The regime has expelled him without due process. This is the challenge with the regime in Harare. Instead of addressing the issues raised by teachers and civil servants, it decides to punish their representatives. We have to wage a collective fight!”

Similarly, opposition politician and former MP Pashor Raphael Sibanda called Masaraure’s dismissal a “grave injustice,” adding, “Our nation cannot afford to lose teachers due to politically motivated actions.”

Source – ZimLive

