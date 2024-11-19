Underfunding sinks Zimbabwe school projects

Spread the love

Government-funded school projects are progressing at a snail’s pace, with many targets missed due to insufficient funding from Treasury, according to a Parliamentary Portfolio Committee report. The report, tabled before Parliament by Ophias Murambiwa, the Chairperson of the Primary and Secondary Education Parliamentary Portfolio Committee, highlights the challenges faced by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education in fulfilling its infrastructural goals.

The findings are based on an analysis of the ministry’s budget performance for the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024. The report reveals that out of the 300 schools targeted for construction last year, only 80 were completed. The committee expressed concern over the delayed release of funds for the Basic Education Assistance Module (Beam) and devolution funds, which it says have significantly hampered the progress of school development projects.

“The fourth quarter report revealed that the ministry successfully constructed 83 out of the targeted 300 schools in 2023,” the report states. “Given the current shortage of 2,800 schools in Zimbabwe, these visits were essential in fulfilling the committee’s oversight mandate as stipulated by the Constitution and the Parliament’s Standing Rules and Orders.”

The committee’s investigation also pointed to financial constraints among key stakeholders, including government, local authorities, and school development committees (SDCs), which have led to project delays and underscored the need for increased investment in education infrastructure.

One of the key concerns raised by the committee was the case of Melbourne Primary School in Chiredzi, where, despite receiving building materials, no construction work had been carried out. Additionally, the report noted that some newly constructed school buildings lacked essential facilities, such as accessible ablution facilities, raising concerns about the inclusivity of the designs.

The report further revealed the struggles faced by satellite schools, which are often severely overcrowded due to delayed construction projects. A case in point is Mapona Primary School in Mutoko, which urgently needs infrastructure expansion to accommodate the growing number of students.

“School development committees (SDCs) and school development associations (SDAs) demonstrate initial enthusiasm but struggle to maintain momentum due to financial constraints,” the report noted. “The findings underscore the urgent need for enhanced infrastructural development, the provision of basic amenities, and the creation of educational facilities that are resilient to climate change and conducive to learning.”

In light of these challenges, the committee has called on the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development to ensure timely disbursement of funds for the Beam programme before the year’s end. The Beam programme, which helps underprivileged learners pay for tuition, examination fees, and levies, has faced serious underfunding, with some schools going for over two years without receiving the necessary funds.

While the government has admitted to the widespread abuse and delays in the disbursement of Beam funds, it has also warned schools against turning away learners on Beam for non-payment of fees, citing the Constitution’s guarantee of free basic education.

The committee further urged the Education and Finance ministries to explore alternative funding models, such as public-private partnerships (PPPs), to support school infrastructure development. It also recommended that the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education prioritize capacity-building programs for school development committees and associations to enhance their ability to mobilize resources and manage projects effectively.

In conclusion, the committee called for the construction of additional classrooms and infrastructure in satellite schools, with a focus on addressing overcrowding within the next 24 months. The committee also recommended that these improvements be made a priority for the 2025 fiscal year.

“The Primary and Secondary Education ministry should provide training and capacity-building programmes for SDCs and SDAs on resource mobilisation and project management by April 30, 2025,” the report concluded.

With a growing demand for school infrastructure, it is clear that without urgent investment and innovative funding strategies, Zimbabwe’s education system will continue to face significant challenges in meeting the needs of its students.

Source – newsday

