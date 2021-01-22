Uebert Angel gives lifeline to Varsity students

POPULAR cleric amd philanthropist Eubert Angel has this week increased the number of beneficiaries to his Scholarship Fund, Zim Morning Post has heard.

Through Eubert Angel Foundation (UAF), final year university students from any institution in the country are invited to make urgent applications which will quickly be responded to.

“The prophet has instructed the charity arm UA to issue out scholarships to final year students in Zimbabwe with immediate effect in order for them to finish their studies.

“The scholarships will only be on need basis and verified by the respective universities,” said UAF Southern Africa Chief Representative Pastor Felix.

Currently the foundation is taking care of over 78 university students and 8000 primary and high school students in Zimbabwe.

“While we were doing trips all over Zimbabwe distrubuting food last year, we noticed a lot of young men were at home, hopeless after failing to finish university education because of outstanding fees. We approached the Prophet and he said he is willing to sponsor that and help as many as we can achieve their dreams,” added Pastor Felix.

He said interested students must submit applications via UAF’s social media platforms and follow the instructions on the pages thereof.

The initiative is strictly targeting financially struggling students, and due diligence will be done by the foundation before one is awarded.