Teen forges Zimsec results to join ZRP

An 18-year-old girl has been arrested after she forged her Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) Ordinary Level results in a bid to join the police force.

Shamiso Pretty Bvukure (18) of Unit O, Chitungwiza, has since appeared before the Harare Magistrates’ Court for contravening the Zimbabwe Examination Act.

According to the State, on October 11, 2024, the Police General Headquarters recruitment section requested to verify several applicants’ Zimsec results.

It was then discovered that Bvukure’s results slip had been forged and the symbols for some subjects had been altered.

The symbol for Mathematics was altered from U to C, English Language from U to B, Shona Language from E to A, History from U to A while Combined Science and Commerce were also added on the slip.

Bvukure was sentenced to 12 months in prison, of which six months was suspended for five years.

The remaining six months were suspended on condition that she performs 210 hours of community service.

Source: Herald

