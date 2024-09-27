Teachers Urges Govt to Adjust Salaries Following ZiG Devaluation

Spread the love

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has called on Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube and the government to take urgent measures to adjust public sector salaries following the recent devaluation of the Zimbabwe Gold (ZIG) currency by over 70% against the US dollar.

ARTUZ stressed that the ZIG component of salaries for public sector employees should be automatically adjusted to match the devaluation, without the need for workers to make additional demands.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), ARTUZ highlighted the essential role played by public sector workers in maintaining national stability and development, urging the government to prioritize employee welfare. The union pointed out that as the largest employer in the country, the government must set an example in safeguarding its workforce.

“The government must lead the way in prioritizing the welfare of its workers. The recent devaluation of the ZIG demands a swift adjustment in salaries to ensure that workers are not left in financial distress,” ARTUZ said.

The union also emphasized that teachers, along with other public servants, have borne the brunt of economic challenges, making it critical for the government to shield them from the effects of inflation and currency volatility. ARTUZ’s demands come amid widespread concerns over the rising cost of living, which has been aggravated by the ZIG devaluation.

The sharp drop in the value of the ZIG has raised alarms across various sectors, with workers calling on the government to take immediate action to address the country’s worsening economic situation. ARTUZ’s plea mirrors the broader calls from labor unions and citizens urging swift intervention to mitigate the impact of the devaluation on Zimbabwe’s workforce.