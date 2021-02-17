Sudanese graduates from Zimbabwean Universities threaten to protest

JUBA – About 120 South Sudanese students who graduated from Zimbabwe under government scholarships have threatened to go on protests over government failure to pay $1.4 million demanded by the Zimbabwean Universities to release their academic certificates.

The Zimbabwean Universities have declined to release academic certificates of more than 120 South Sudanese students who graduated in different batches between 2018 and 2021 over unpaid $ 1.4 million arrears.

“Now the students who graduated are here in Juba since 2018 and 2021 without their academic papers and therefore, they came up with a decision that they want to stage up a peaceful protest,” James Malith, Former Chairperson of South Sudanese Students’ Union in Zimbabwe told Juba’s daily No. 1 Citizen newspaper.

The group said they could not find jobs without academic papers since they graduated some years back and further demanded the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning to clear their fees immediately or else they will be left with no any other options than to go on protest.

“We are still waiting for clearance letter from Security organs and once we get it, we will go on a demonstration,” Malith said. – Source: Sudan Post