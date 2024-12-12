Strive Masiyiwa Honoured with Engineering Doctorate by Stellenbosch University

Spread the love

CAPE TOWN – Econet Wireless founder Strive Masiyiwa has been awarded an honorary doctorate in Engineering by Stellenbosch University, recognising his remarkable contributions to technology, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy across Africa.

In a statement, the university hailed Masiyiwa as “an exemplary example of an African who did well and is now doing good by improving the lives of many Africans.”

Masiyiwa, a Zimbabwean billionaire and philanthropist, is renowned for revolutionising telecommunications in Africa and leveraging his success to support initiatives in education, healthcare, and entrepreneurship across the continent. His recognition by Stellenbosch University highlights his enduring impact on uplifting African communities and fostering innovation.

