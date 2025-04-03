Strive Masiyiwa Calls for STEM-Driven Education in the AI Era

Spread the love

KIGALI, RWANDA – Zimbabwean billionaire and telecoms mogul, Strive Masiyiwa, has called for a radical shift in Africa’s education system, urging governments to prioritise Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) to prepare for the Artificial Intelligence (AI) revolution. Speaking at the Kigali AI & Innovation Summit, Masiyiwa emphasised that Africa risks being left behind if it fails to integrate STEM into its education frameworks.

“Africa’s future will not be determined by how well we manage resources but by how we empower our young people with the right skills. AI is already reshaping industries, and if we do not invest in STEM education, we will continue to be consumers rather than innovators,” said Masiyiwa, the Founder and Executive Chairman of Econet Group & Cassava Technologies.

Masiyiwa stressed that AI is rapidly transforming key industries such as finance, healthcare, agriculture, and telecommunications, and African countries need to move beyond traditional education models to keep pace with global technological advancements.

“If we continue to ignore technology, we will wake up one day to find that AI has taken over everything—from our businesses to our jobs. We must act now,” he warned.

He pointed to nations like Rwanda, Kenya, and South Africa, which are making significant strides in AI research, robotics, and fintech, as examples of how African countries can successfully integrate digital innovation into their economies.

Despite the growing importance of AI and digital technologies, many African countries still allocate limited resources to STEM education and research. A lack of funding, inadequate infrastructure, and outdated curricula have hindered efforts to develop a tech-driven workforce.

Masiyiwa highlighted Rwanda’s AI policies as a model for other African nations, commending President Paul Kagame’s administration for investing in coding schools, AI research hubs, and digital infrastructure.

“The biggest asset we have is our young people. If we empower them with knowledge in AI, robotics, and digital technology, we will create wealth beyond anything we have seen before,” Masiyiwa said.

Masiyiwa’s influence in Africa’s tech landscape is undeniable. Having built Econet into a multi-billion-dollar telecommunications empire, he is regarded as one of the continent’s leading entrepreneurs and thought leaders on digital transformation.

With AI expected to redefine the global economy, the question remains: will Africa embrace the future and invest in STEM education, or will it remain a passive participant in the AI revolution?

For Masiyiwa, the answer is clear: Africa must act now or risk falling further behind in the global race for technological innovation.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...