Sixteen-Year-Old Defies Odds, Pursues Medical Degree at Midlands State University

HARARE,— At just sixteen years old, Berven Nyika stands out not only for his youthful appearance but also for his remarkable determination to pursue a medical degree at Midlands State University (MSU), defying conventional expectations for his age.

Nyika, who could easily pass for a high school student on a field trip, has embarked on his journey towards becoming a medical doctor despite his tender age. His journey began with a bold decision to sit for his final examinations after completing only the first year of his two-year Advanced Level education. Undeterred by challenges, he achieved an impressive 14 points in Biology, Chemistry, and Mathematics last year.

Fuelled by his exceptional A-Level results and supported by his parents, who are vendors based in Harare, Nyika applied for admission to medical school and is now pursuing a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB) degree. His determination and academic prowess have made him an inspiration to many.

“I am determined to achieve my dream of becoming a medical doctor,” Nyika shared. “Born on July 12, 2007, I grew up in a disadvantaged background, attending Shiloh Academy in Harare where I often had to study while sitting on stones due to the lack of proper infrastructure.”

Despite financial constraints and personal health challenges, including a heart condition that sometimes strained his family’s resources, Nyika remained resolute in his pursuit of higher education. His perseverance paid off with support from the Government’s BEAM program, enabling him to continue his studies at Mufakose 2 High School after facing setbacks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At Mufakose 2 High School, I received invaluable support from dedicated teachers,” Nyika recounted. “Despite attending classes on an empty stomach and lacking essential resources like textbooks, my dedication to studies never wavered.”

Nyika’s academic journey is marked by early achievements, having completed his O-Levels at the age of 14 and his A-Levels at 15. His commitment to education, coupled with unwavering support from mentors and family members, has propelled him towards his goal of becoming a doctor.

“My goals are to build a hospital in rural areas such as Mount Darwin, Chivhu, and Bocha, to find the drug for cancer, and to form an organization to help children whose parents cannot afford their school fees,” Nyika shared, reflecting on his aspirations beyond academia.

Despite his young age, Nyika remains focused on his studies and future aspirations, buoyed by the support of his community and mentors at MSU. His determination serves as a testament to the power of perseverance and the pursuit of dreams against all odds.

