Sex for marks: University lecturer sued for $5m

MASVINGO – Nomsa Mwashita, a Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) student is suing her lecturer Dr Tapiwa Mudyahoto for $5m for pain suffered as a result of alleged sexual abuse.

The lawsuit was filed at Masvingo Magistrates court yesterday.

The claim states that Mudyahoto made sexual advances towards Mwashita and at one point showed her his manhood. Dr Mudyahoto is accused of failing Mwashita in the Physical Education Exams after the latter spurned the sexual advances.

The court papers which are in the hands of The Mirror and filed under case number 234/20 also indicate that Mwashita’s papers were remarked by three lecturers who gave her a pass mark after she complained to the authorities.

Mwashita’s claim follows an earlier $3 million claim by Mudyahoto in December 2020 in which the lecturer accused the former who was one of his 24 students of accusing him of demanding sex for marks after she failed her examinations.

Mwashita is represented by Messrs Dube-Banda, Nzarayapenga, and Partners.

“Plaintiff unconvinced with her exam result from the module taught by the defendant in reconvention made a complaint to the University resulting in the exam paper being remarked by three other lecturers. The outcome of the remarking exercise was adjudged as having passed the exam and her official results were altered to reflect the passing grade.

“The plaintiff went through untold pain and suffering as a result of the defendant’s actions and was psychologically tortured, humiliated, and harassed and continues to suffer as such.

“The plaintiff claims the payment of $5m for pain and suffering as a result of the sexual harassment…, Interest at the prescribed rate of the sum $5m from the date of summons to the date of full and final settlement and costs of suit at an attorney and client scale,” reads part of the counterclaim. https://masvingomirror.com