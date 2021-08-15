Schools second term now impossible

THE Government is considering scrapping this year’s second term and ordering that when schools open, primary and secondary school pupils will learn continuously until they close in December, Sunday News has learnt.

In addition, the Government has ordered schools to start preparing for the reopening and a team of senior officials from both the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and Health and Child Care was last week on the ground to assess preparedness of the school opening. This year schools opened for face-to-face learning on 15 March and closed for holidays on 4 June for the first term. They were supposed to open for the second term on 28 June and close on 10 September, while the third term was supposed to start on 4 October and end on 17 December.

However, schools have failed to open for the second term due to the rise in Covid-19 cases which prompted the Government to impose a Level Four Lockdown. On Tuesday last week, President Mnangagwa extended the lockdown by a further two weeks, meaning that another review will only be done after 24 August, just 17 days before the initially set date of 10 September when schools were set to close for the second term.

Although Director of Information and Advocacy in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Mr Taungana Ndoro was not at liberty to comment on the issue, sources said the ministry has already agreed that it was impossible to run two more terms this year. Last year, the Government was also forced to cancel term two after a long layoff due to lockdowns.

“As a ministry all what I can say is that we are ready for opening and we are just waiting for the President to announce the opening dates. I can’t comment on the issue of second term because it is up to the President but it’s true that from our initial calendar most of the days of second term have been eaten away by the lockdown,” said Mr Ndoro.

Mr Ndoro said most schools they visited last week showed that they were ready to start face-to-face lessons. Most schools have been conducting online lessons.

“The issue does not only depend on the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education but heath experts, we could be ready but if the cases are high then it is up to the health experts to give guidance. However, from the survey we carried out last week, most schools are ready. We are encouraged at one school, Pamushana in Masvingo, all the teachers and staff were vaccinated and we encourage schools and teachers to emulate that.”

The latest development comes as the country has upped its vaccination drive as it pushes to attain the 60 percent head immunity, with Zimbabwe on Friday reaching another milestone after surpassing the two million mark of people that have received their first Covid-19 jabs. According to Government, just over 22 percent of the population has to date got their jabs.

This comes as the Government has noted the recent reduction of numbers of Covid-19 cases as a positive move, but warned the public not to relax, as this could lead the country into a fourth wave of the virus. The Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr John Mangwiro, told Sunday News that the country has noted a sharp increase in people wanting to be inoculated against the pandemic. He assured the nation that they have enough stocks as they had already purchased 12 million doses.