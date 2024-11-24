Schools open e-enrolment for Form One

Spread the love

THE Government has opened the e-enrolment platform to facilitate the seamless allocation of Form One placements in various boarding schools and has assured parents that the system is ready to absorb all learners nationwide who require boarding places following an increase in the number of boarding and day schools.

Parents have, however, been advised to avoid being too choosy in their selection of schools as it places them in a last-minute quandary when the priority school responds negatively.

The Electronic Ministry Application Platform (e-map) opened on 1 November allowing parents to secure boarding school places for Form One for the year 2025.

The platform will close on 31 December.

Statistics released showed that approximately 400 000 learners sat for the 2024 Grade Seven examinations in the country.

In an interview with Sunday News, the Director of Communication and Advocacy in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Mr Taungana Ndoro, confirmed the opening up of the e-enrolment platform urging parents to be decisive in their selection to avoid missing out on available vacancies.

“Yes, boarding places have increased as we now have over 11 000 schools nationally.

Parents that decline schools thinking their children will be selected at another preferred school usually only have themselves to blame, as boarding vacancies are not guaranteed everywhere because your child passed with flying colours.

“Our clarion call is parents must take up the school that offers them a vacancy because if they decline, there are no guarantees of boarding vacancies from their first priority school,” Mr Ndoro advised.

The e-map system allows parents to select up to five boarding schools for which they desire their children to attend.

The platform allows parents to turn down a school that does not rank high in their priorities but the challenge arises when parents decline certain schools under the assumption that they will secure a place at another.

This has led to many offers being turned down until pupils are left without any available vacancies to which Mr Ndoro emphasised that parents must exercise caution in their selection of schools.

Another challenge highlighted is parents who do not consider their children’s academic capabilities when selecting a Form One school.

“Parents must be aware of their children’s academic abilities and select appropriate schools for boarding vacancies whose requirements they know.

“We are worried that certain high-flying schools with boarding vacancies of around 80 end up having over 10 000 applications.

“I should also reiterate that we have enough non-boarding vacancies for Form One 2025, and we will leave no one and no place behind.

“We anticipate that all 2024 Grade Seven will proceed to 2025 Form One,” he said.

Mr Ndoro said the uptake of vacancies will be evident once the Grade Seven results are released and noted the Government’s plans to construct more sustainable boarding facilities in every province.

The e-map was introduced in 2016 to promote transparency in the recruitment of Form One learners into boarding facilities. The ministry has recognised that some learners did not get a fair chance at enrolment, as some unscrupulous school heads were profiting from parents seeking placement by conducting paid entrance tests for many learners while having limited vacancies.

Recently, the Government made a call to upgrade nearly 2 000 satellite schools across the country to be registered examination centres to improve the quality and access to education for all learners and their teachers.

Stakeholders in the education sector welcomed the initiative stating that it was going to give a fair chance to learners in resettlement areas who were walking long and painful distances to registered examination centres thereby affecting their performance.

Source: Sunday News

