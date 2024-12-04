School teacher sentenced for bashing a six-year-old pupil with a blackboard ruler

Spread the love

Harare Primary School teacher sentenced for bash!ng a six-year-old pupil with a blackboard ruler.

Audrey Bayana was the teacher who attack€d the Grade 1 pupil and she was convicted of using a blackboard ruler to beat the child. The student sustained injuries to his right eye but has since recovered.

A Mbare Magistrate sentenced Bayana to four months in prison or alternatively a US$200 fine. She paid the fine and was released.

Her conviction did not trigger a response or any action from the school’s authorities even though it was related to the severe assault of a very young pupil.

This has angered some parents who told H-Metro this gives the impression that such attacks on the kids are allowed at the school even though they are considered unlawful by the State.

