Russia to train Zim teachers on AI

Spread the love

KWEKWE – The government is set to send teachers for training in Artificial Intelligence, robotics and coding in Russia, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Dr Torerayi Moyo has said.

Moyo made the remarks when he commissioned Mbizvo Christian Primary School in Kwekwe last Wednesday.

He said the training will begin in October with the first batch of 25 teachers receiving online training from a Russian University whilst five others will travel to Russia on a fully funded week-long course in robotics and coding.

Moyo said the aim of the training is to enable teachers to embrace technological advancements and pass on the knowledge to the learners at schools

“We now have AI, robotics, coding and many other things so from next month teachers we will be having training in computers and current technologies and learn on how children can come up with innovations through technology.

“After we visited Russia, the Russians then brought us laptops four weeks ago and distribution has already started so from October we will be conducting online learning with professors in Russia who will train our teachers. The course is fully funded and the government will give them allowances for the trip,” said Moyo.

Source: Masvingo Mirror

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...