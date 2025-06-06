POSB rallies behind High Schools Capital Markets Quiz Competition

Spread the love

The People’s Own Savings Bank (POSB) is reaffirming its commitment to financial literacy and inclusion by proudly sponsoring the 2025 High Schools Capital Markets Quiz Competition which kicks off on the 12th of June up to the finals on the 27th of June.

This marks a continued partnership since the competition’s inception, aligning seamlessly with POSB’s 120th-anniversary celebrations and its core mission to empower the next generation.

According to POSB chief executive officer, Mr Garainashe Changunda, the sponsorship is driven by a “profound dedication to empowering the next generation,” aiming to equip young people with essential knowledge for informed financial decisions and prepare them for entrepreneurship and financial independence.

This initiative is integral to POSB’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy, prioritising education and financial inclusion. Mr Changunda emphasised that by supporting the quiz, POSB is “investing in Zimbabwe’s future by fostering a financially literate and economically active youth,” which complements the Government’s heritage-based curriculum.

The bank also seeks to simplify complex financial concepts, making capital markets accessible and relatable to encourage young people to view them as avenues for wealth creation.

Jointly organised by Financial Markets Indaba and Zimpapers for the fourth consecutive year, the competition aims to highlight the crucial role of capital markets in economic development and household savings.

Financial Markets Indaba director, Mr Patrick Muzondo, said the quiz demystifies complexities, encouraging investment in local markets. Herbert Zharare, Head of Business Hub and Events at Zimpapers, added that it motivates and inspires students, fostering a generation conscious of savings and financial literacy.

Zharare welcomed corporates to emulate POSB and others that have already come on board to support the programme.

“We are still looking for more sponsors and partners,” said Zharare

The competition, open to Form 3 to Form 6 students from all Zimbabwean high schools, involves 40 teams and 240 students, with content drawn from key investment guides.

POSB aims to see increased financial literacy, greater youth participation in financial programmes and a measurable rise in engagement with capital markets.

Beyond the quiz, POSB promotes financial education through agency banking, school outreach, youth-focused.

Source: Herald