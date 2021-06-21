Parent flogs teacher in front of class, accuses her of whipping his child

A female ECD teacher from Chambuta Primary School in Chiredzi was recently flogged and injured by a parent who accused her of whipping his ECD A pupil.

Gilbert Mahutse, 36, of Kwai Village, Headman Masivamele, Sengwe area flogged Zadziso Machimbirike with a stick.

Mahutse appeared before Chiredzi Magistrate Misheck Brian Munyaradzi on Thursday and pleaded guilty as charged.

The State proved that on April 15 2021, Mahutse approached Machimbirike and assaulted her with a stick in front of her school children.

The court heard that Mahutse assaulted Machimbirike because she had assaulted his child.

Mahutse, however, pleaded for leniency arguing that he had since realised his mistake and apologised to the complainant. He also said that he was helping with hospital bills for the treatment of the teacher’s wounds Masvingo Mirror reports.

