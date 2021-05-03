ZIMSEC releases O’ Level 2020 results

THE Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (ZIMSEC) has released the 2020 Ordinary Level results.

The pass rate for the ZIMSEC Ordinary Level examinations decreased marginally from 31,6 percent in 2019 to 24,8 percent in 2020.

However, ZIMSEC Board chair, Professor Eddie Mwenje commended the candidates given the conditions under which they wrote their examinations.

“A historical analysis indicates that in 2014 a pass rate of 22.4% was recorded while in 2017 we had a pass rate of 28,7%. This means that 2020 results are with range and this is commendable considering the devastating conditions of the covid-19 pandemic,” said Professor Mwenje.

School heads can start collecting the results at ZIMSEC regional offices today, while the results will be accessible online from 10pm tonight.

“Heads of Examination Centres will be able to collect the results for their respective schools from ZIMSEC starting today 3 May. The results will also be accessible online to candidates sat for the examinations as well as to authorised personnel through the ZIMSEC portal available at www.zimsec.co.zw at 10pm this Monday. Candidates are advised to click on their respective region where they will be redirected to the portal on which they can access their results. The portal will be open for five days,” he said.

Meanwhile, government has come up with a catch up strategy for this year’s candidates, who were the most disadvantaged group given the COVID-19 induced disruptions in the school calendar last year.

“The ministry of education came up with a catch up strategy which school heads are already catching up with to make sure this year’s candidate cover lost ground given that they did not learn last year,” he added.

Over 184 thousand candidates sat for 2020 ZIMSEC ordinary level examinations.