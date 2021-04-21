No work, no pay policy as govt ratchets up pressure on teachers

GOVERNMENT says negotiations for improved conditions of service for civil servants remain open under the National Joint Negotiating Council while the no work, no pay policy will be strictly enforced.

In a Post Cabinet media briefing in Harare this Tuesday, Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Minister, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa said the decision to enforce the no work, no pay policy follows reports that numbers of teachers reporting for duty are decreasing on a daily basis while those that attend classes are not teaching.

“Cabinet was informed that the number of teachers reporting for duty had decreased. It is further noted that some of those reporting for duty are not teaching. Cabinet wishes to reiterate that negotiations for improved conditions of service remain open under the National Joint Negotiating Council and that the no work, no pay policy will be strictly enforced,” said the minister.

Cabinet has also deferred consideration for the reopening of bars and nightclubs amid fears of a third wave of Covid-19.

“Regarding Public Transport, Cabinet noted with concern the increased flouting of COVID-19 prevention control measures in the public transport system. In this regard, Cabinet agreed that Law and Order should increase surveillance on public transporters.

“Cabinet remains cognisant of the need to fully open all economic activities. However, in the face of the threat of a Third Wave, Cabinet has deferred consideration of the opening of bars and nightclubs until further notice,” she said.

The government also assured the nation that the situation is under control following the outbreak of Covid-19 at boarding schools.

“Cabinet notes that the strong COVID-19 surveillance system that Government had put in place had enabled the Ministry to detect outbreaks early. Cabinet was informed that on 16th April 2021 more outbreaks were reported at two boarding schools, namely: at St. Davids Bonda Girls School, in Manicaland and Embakwe High School in Plumtree. One hundred and forty-five (145) and ninety-one (91) learners tested positive, respectively.

“Government would like to re-assure the Nation that the situation is under control and all the cases are mild and asymptomatic. The Ministry of Health and Child Care is testing and vaccinating members in the adjoining communities where the schools are located. All those found positive have been quarantined. The Ministries of Primary and Secondary Education; and Health and Child Care have intensified enforcement of the COVID-19 standard operating procedures in all schools and those found violating COVID-19 preventive measures will be sanctioned,” she said.

Cabinet also considered and approved the Bilateral Air Search and Rescue Agreement between Zimbabwe and Botswana for cooperation in the exchange of search and rescue information concerning potential distress situations. – ZBC