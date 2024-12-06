NGO Withdraws from Chingwizi Classroom Construction Project Amid Political Interferences

Spread the love

MASVINGO,- Citizens Initiative (CI), a non-governmental organization committed to improving educational infrastructure, has announced its decision to withdraw from the Chingwizi classroom construction project in Masvingo province.

The initiative, which aimed to build classroom blocks at Chingwizi Primary School, has faced significant bureaucratic obstacles over a five-month period, ultimately leading to the difficult decision to pull out.

The withdrawal follows a series of delays and shifting conditions, despite initial support from local authorities. Before starting the project, CI held three meetings with officials from the Mwenezi Rural District Council (RDC) and the District Administrator (DA), who gave their backing but instructed CI to seek clearance from the Provincial Affairs & Devolution office in Masvingo. The clearance letter was finally received on November 6, leading CI to believe there were no further hurdles to overcome.

On November 18, CI began delivering construction materials—cement, bricks, and stones—towards the project. However, the construction came to an abrupt halt after the CEO and DA ordered a suspension of activities until a meeting could take place on November 21.

The meeting, which included various local and government representatives, addressed CI’s concerns. CI emphasized that the project was non-political and non-partisan, and insisted that only the School Development Committee (SDC) and local leaders, such as the Councillor and Chief, would coordinate community labor. The meeting concluded with an agreement to allow the project to proceed, with a follow-up school meeting scheduled for December 4 to finalize the site for the classroom block.

However, just days later, on November 27, CI was informed by Dr. Pazvakavambwa, Permanent Secretary in the Office of the President for Masvingo, that new conditions would be imposed. During a meeting held on December 3, CI was instructed to register as a Private Voluntary Organization (PVO), a process that entails additional requirements and long delays. Furthermore, CI was told to channel its resources through the local Council, a move CI found problematic due to the increased bureaucracy and potential for inflated costs, as well as a lack of control over the funds.

“These new demands, combined with the continuous delays and increasing administrative burdens, have made it impossible for us to continue with the project,” said Freeman Chari, spokesman for Citizens Initiative. “We had already spent 12% of the funds raised for the project just on the endless meetings and coordination, which left us with no option but to withdraw.”

Following consultations with its board, CI made the difficult decision to withdraw from the project. Despite the setback, the organization has pledged to donate the materials they had already purchased to Chingwizi Primary School.

Chari emphasized that this was not the first time CI had faced similar challenges in Masvingo. In 2020, the organization was forced to abandon plans to build the Citizens Clinic. In 2021, they withdrew from a housing project for children in Mt Hampden, and in 2022, they were compelled to leave the Gwelutshena School project in Nkayi.

“We are deeply saddened that we could not fulfil the wishes of our donors who contributed their hard-earned money to provide a better learning space for the 662 children at Chingwizi Primary School,” Chari added. “Unfortunately, the obstacles we faced were beyond our control, and despite our best efforts, we have no choice but to step away.”

Citizens Initiative expressed regret over the situation but reaffirmed its commitment to continuing its work in Zimbabwe and exploring future opportunities to contribute to educational development in the country.

“We will keep searching for ways to support communities in Zimbabwe, and we remain hopeful that the children of Chingwizi will one day have the classroom spaces they deserve,” Chari concluded.

