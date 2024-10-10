Nduna apologises to Mnangagwa for faking graduation

Spread the love

HARARE – Former legislator and military officer Dexter T. Nduna has publicly apologized to President Emmerson Mnangagwa following his attendance at the University of Zimbabwe’s Law Class of 2024 graduation ceremony without completing the necessary requirements.

In a letter addressed to President Mnangagwa and shared on social media, Nduna expressed his regret for attending the graduation on September 13, 2024, despite not being on the official list of graduates. He acknowledged that he had been informed by university authorities that his pending requests and outstanding modules were being addressed, which gave him hope that he could be part of the graduation ceremony.

Nduna noted that he donned the graduation regalia with the understanding that he had met the requirements, only to later learn through social media that his academic status was still pending. According to the apology letter, the former Member of Parliament admitted that he had yet to complete two outstanding modules before he could officially graduate and receive a clean transcript.

“I was happy like everyone that I had indeed graduated until after graduation day that I was informed through social media that my case was still pending,” Nduna wrote in his letter. He explained that the administrative issues at the university and his enthusiasm to celebrate his academic achievements clouded his judgment.

Nduna further highlighted that he had already made arrangements to write exams for the remaining modules, which he believes will allow him to fulfill the requirements for his law degree. He took responsibility for the missteps, adding that as a former public figure, he should have exercised more caution and not allowed administrative glitches to influence his actions.

The apology letter emphasizes Nduna’s respect for the credibility of the University of Zimbabwe and his recognition of the harm that the incident may have caused to the institution’s reputation. He concluded by requesting President Mnangagwa’s forgiveness, citing his dedication to completing his studies.

Nduna’s public apology has sparked discussions on social media regarding academic integrity and transparency within the university system. The incident highlights the challenges faced by graduates who encounter last-minute academic hurdles during the graduation process.

The University of Zimbabwe has not yet issued an official statement regarding Nduna’s apology or the circumstances surrounding the matter.