Mutasa school receives 40 computers

IN a move set to boost the digital drive, learners at Beaulie Primary School in Ward 22 of Mutasa South are set to benefit from the donation of 40 computers and ongoing renovations of a computer laboratory at the school.

The computers were received from the Ministry of Information Communication Technologies, Postal and Courier Services through Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz).

Mutasa Rural District Council Ward 22 councillor, Councillor Cleopas Samanga said the donation will enhance improved access to and usage of ICTs at the school, describing it is a welcome development.

“This donation will go a long way in bridging the digital gap between rural learners and their urban counterparts. The development is in line with National Development Strategy (NDS1) under the key pillar of digital economy.

“This is a demonstration of the Second Republic under President Mnangagwa to promote e-learning and Government is moving to provide the facilities in pursuit of Vision 2030. We are also grateful to Information Communication Technologies, Postal and Courier Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, for his efforts in that regard,” said Cllr Samanga.

He added that improved ICT infrastructure development and maintenance is key in increasing Internet penetration, especially in the rural areas.

Last year another school in the ward – Imbeza Primary – received ICT equipment donated by Potraz. – Manica Post

