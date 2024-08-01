Mnangagwa pardons, reappoints sacked minister after ‘profuse apology’

Spread the love

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reappointed Simelisizwe Sibanda as Higher and Tertiary Education deputy minister after he fired him early this month for scolding and directing the immediate transfer of a non-Ndebele speaking Early Childhood Development (ECD) teacher at a Matabeleland North primary school.

Mnangagwa summarily fired the Zanu PF legislator from the position without giving any reasons.

Sibanda’s sacking at the time followed hard on the heels of a rant he made at the teacher he accused of taking an ECD class when she was not fluent with the language.

According to government policy, elementary schooling should be administered by teachers who are familiar with local languages.

In a statement on Wednesday, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Martin Rushwaya said Sibanda has been given back his job after “profuse apology”.

“Following representations, profuse apologies and undertakings to refrain from similar misdemeanors in future, His Excellency the President, Cde Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has decided that Hon. Simelisizwe Sibanda be pardoned.

“Accordingly, His Excellency the President, Cde Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has in terms of subsection 2 of Section 104 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, appointed Honourable Simelisizwe Sibanda M.P as the Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development.

“The appointment is with immediate effect,” Rushwaya said.

