Mnangagwa has not ordered schools to re-open; its just typical weed-smoking Blessed Mhlanga

SCHOOLS have not been ordered to re-open but parents must begin to prepare for the reopening of schools on a date to be announced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Government has clarified.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services permanent secretary Nick Ndabaningi Mangwana made the clarification after a leading newspaper, NewsDay, reported Wednesday that the President had ordered that schools should re-open.

Mangwana described the headline as sensational.

“Schools have not been ordered to reopen but parents and guardians have been advised to start preparing for the eventual reopening of schools in the future. Such preparations include preparing PPE supplies for their children and wards,” he clarified.

“We are not re-opening schools as yet. But parents have to prepare their own kids PPEs, that was the import of the announcement.

“The President will only announce the re-opening of schools when science informs him that it’s safe to do so. He is a very responsible leader,” Mangwana added.

Schools were closed in late May and remain shut following an upsurge in Covid-19 cases. Zimbabwe yesterday officially recorded its highest ever deaths on a single day: 107 died.

Meanwhile, Mangwana also described as “tabloid nonsense” reports that Government has blown $120 million on lunch and meals during the lockdowns which started in late March 2020.

“(That is) another sensational headline. Health workers are paid allowances as well as T&S when they do Covid-19 outreach programs. How does that translate to spending money on lunches?

“Don’t you want health workers to be paid allowances? That’s another tabloid nonsense.”

As at 27 July 2021, Zimbabwe had 101 711 confirmed cases, including 70 496 recoveries and 3 280 deaths. 1 767 new cases were recorded.

To date, a total of 1 522 150 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19, the Health Ministry said in its latest update Wednesday evening. – Zimbabwe Voice ■