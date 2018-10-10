Mnangagwa Conferred With Honorary Doctorate By University of Zimbabwe

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been conferred with an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Law by the University of Zimbabwe (UZ).

Mnangagwa was capped by UZ acting Vice-Chancellor Paul Mapfumo at the university’s graduation ceremony on Wednesday. President Mnangagwa who was officiating at his first UZ graduation ceremony also capped Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda who graduated with a Masters of Laws degree. A total of 3632 people graduated and the numbers were as follows:

42 higher degrees

231 first class

639 masters degree

2 948 undergraduates

158 Engineers

200 medical doctors

74 medical specialists

297 scientists

