Mnangagwa caps 6 034 University of Zimbabwe students face-to-face

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa handed over 6 000 degrees to University of Zimbabwe (UZ) students on Thursday, the Herald reported. This was the university’s first face-to-face graduation ceremony since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. The Herald reported that the graduands included those with various bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees, master of philosophy degrees, doctor of philosophy degrees, doctor of laws degrees, doctor of letters degrees and doctor of science degrees.

According to reports of all the graduands, 55% were male, while 45% were female. According to careers consultancy Careers in Africa, Zimbabwe is one of the more challenging places to live and work in Africa, citing the country’s various social challenges, and of course the political climate. The career consultancy website says with Zimbabwe being in the midst of a continued development, it means that there are fewer opportunities for highly paid work.

In July, the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) reported that the unemployment rate stood at 19% . “Total number of employed persons was estimated at 3,3 million. Unemployment rate using the strict definition was estimated at 19%,” the survey said, citing a News Zimbabwe report. The unemployment rate in Zimbabwe decreased by 0.2 percentage points since the previous year, according to data by Statista. In total, the unemployment rate declined to 5.17% in 2021.

In 2021, a mass exodus of health professionals amid the Covid-19 pandemic hurt Zimbabawe, with more than 2 200 leaving to take jobs in the US, UK, Australia and neighbouring states. IOL

