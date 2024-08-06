June A and O Level results out

Spread the love

THE Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) 2024 June Advanced and Ordinary Level results are out.

Addressing journalists, Zimsec board chairperson, Professor Paul Mapfumo said the results will be accessible on the Zimsec portal from noon today and can be viewed for the next five days.

“The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council board and management would like to advise the nation of the release of the 2024 June Advanced and Ordinary Level examination results,” he said.

“With effect from today, August 6, 2024, 12 pm, Advanced and Ordinary Level examination candidates’ results will be accessible to all candidates and authorised personnel through the ZIMSEC portal accessed through the ZIMSEC website – www.zimsec.co.zw.

“Please take note that this portal will be open for five days only. Heads of examination centres will be able to collect the results for their respective schools or centres from our regional offices on Wednesday, 7 August 2024.”

