ICT Minister Tatenda Mavetera Struggles to Defend Alleged Fake PhD

Spread the love

HARARE – Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Minister Tatenda Mavetera is facing mounting criticism over allegations that she misrepresented her academic credentials, including a purported Doctorate in Philosophy (PhD).

The controversy was sparked by investigative platform “Dug Up,” operated by United Kingdom-based Zimbabwean journalist Maynard Manyowa. The platform previously exposed the contentious background of Young Women for ED’s founder and leader.

Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, erupted on Saturday, with users ridiculing Mavetera’s attempts to defend herself amid claims that her PhD award had been revoked by the High Court of Zimbabwe last year. The minister appeared flustered as she struggled to articulate her position on her PhD studies at Midlands State University (MSU), failing to provide clear responses.

A user identified as Tawanda Mupindu directly challenged Mavetera on X, asking her to clarify the allegations regarding her credentials. Mavetera denied possessing a fake PhD, stating: “I am at the early stages of attaining one. I finished my taught courses two years ago and am now working on my proposal.”

However, former Mt Pleasant MP and prominent lawyer Fadzayi Mahere questioned the feasibility of Mavetera’s academic claims, pressing her on how she intended to complete a doctorate in nine months while still at the proposal stage after six years.

“If you are telling the truth in your tweet, why have you been at the ‘proposal stage’ of your PhD dissertation for six years? Why has it taken you so long to get started? Why are you failing to even complete chapter one, an introductory chapter?” Mahere asked.

She further queried when Mavetera was admitted into the PhD programme at MSU, how she gained acceptance without a substantive research proposal, and who her thesis supervisor was. Mahere also pointed to Mavetera’s LinkedIn profile, which states she expects to complete her PhD by November 2025, questioning how she plans to finish within nine months despite taking six years to draft a proposal.

In response, Mavetera attributed the delay to disruptions caused by COVID-19 and issues related to the programme’s novelty at MSU. She explained: “We started with two years of taught courses. Proposal presentation started effectively last year. I did my part and personally went to present mine, so we await the Higher Degrees Committee’s decision.”

She also refuted claims made by “Dug Up” that she paid an academic in Mutare to complete her PhD on her behalf. “I wish I knew this person. Unfortunately, there is no name provided. Even to suggest that this person communicates with my supervisor—what institution in this world would allow such a thing?” Mavetera argued. “I have not even started chapter one, so what would be the point of such deception?”

Furthermore, she denied allegations that she lacks the required five Ordinary Level subjects for university enrolment, insisting that she could not have been admitted to MSU without the necessary qualifications. “How does one get enrolled at a reputable university like MSU without those qualifications? I was Student Representative Council President at Women’s University in 2014 and a class representative at MSU in 2016 while pursuing my strategic marketing master’s degree. Everyone from my class would know me,” she asserted.

Mahere continued to challenge Mavetera, urging her to cease using the title “Dr.” “In the circumstances, can you agree that there is no lawful basis at this stage for you to present yourself as a ‘Dr.’? Can you understand why we are surprised that as recently as yesterday, your ministry was still using this title in relation to you?” Mahere questioned.

In 2022, Mavetera publicly celebrated receiving a “Doctorate of Humane Letters” from the International Institute of Philanthropy (IIP). However, the High Court of Zimbabwe revoked all such degrees issued by IIP in July 2023. Despite this ruling, the government and her ministry have continued to refer to her as “Dr.”

The scandal surrounding Mavetera’s credentials comes in the wake of similar revelations involving Zanu PF members. This year, Chegutu West MP Shackmore Wellington Timburwa was exposed for falsely claiming to hold a PhD in International Relations from the University of South Africa (UNISA). Additionally, Prophet Walter Magaya, a Zanu PF supporter and former Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) presidential aspirant, faced scrutiny after it emerged that he had falsely claimed a degree from UNISA. Magaya’s disqualification from the ZIFA presidency was upheld by the High Court due to his failure to present an O-Level certificate with at least five subject passes.

The ongoing saga raises concerns about the credibility of academic qualifications among Zimbabwean politicians, prompting renewed calls for transparency and accountability in the country’s leadership ranks.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...