Historic launch of new curriculum as schools open

THE Government has launched an intensive training programme to prepare teachers for the implementation of the new heritage-based curriculum, which is set to be rolled out when schools open for the first term on Tuesday.

The revised curriculum aims to equip learners with skills, values and attitudes essential for life and work by integrating a strong scientific and technological focus, aligning with the Government’s skills development strategy.

This mandatory training programme for educators nationwide is designed to help them interpret the new syllabus.

Key elements of the heritage-based curriculum include a shift from continuous assessment learning activities (CALA) to school-based projects (SBPs) for all classes, streamlining primary school learning areas to avoid curriculum overload, and emphasising six core areas — Indigenous Languages; English Language; Science and Technology; Mathematics; Social Science; and Physical Education and Arts.

At the secondary level, the curriculum introduces a two-route system to accommodate diverse learner aspirations.

The academic route targets learners aiming for higher education, while the vocational route focuses on practical skills for trades and vocational careers. Ordinary Level students will now take five compulsory subjects with an option to add three more, while Advanced Level students will take three subjects aligned with their career pathways.

This year’s examination classes (Grade Seven, Form Four and Form Six) will, however, continue following the 2015-2022 curriculum framework for their Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) assessments. However, they will now undertake SBPs instead of CALA for their continuous assessment components.

To ensure effective implementation of the heritage-based curriculum, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education will begin monitoring teaching and learning activities nationwide this week.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Mr Moses Mhike underscored the importance of training in interpreting the new curriculum.

“The training focuses on various aspects of the heritage-based curriculum that differ from the competence-based curriculum,” he said. “This includes capacitating teachers on issues such as the reduced learning areas in both primary and secondary schools and the introduction of academic and vocational routes in secondary education.

“We want to capacitate teachers on the thrust of the heritage-based curriculum, which is to produce a skilled and equipped learner.”

In a statement on Friday, the ministry said the heritage-based curriculum is part of the Government’s thrust to ensure relevant and inclusive education for all.

“The Ministry of Primary and Secondary anticipates to welcome its pupils, teachers and administrators back to the classrooms feeling refreshed and ready to roll out the heritage-based curriculum across all levels,” reads the statement.

“The ministry will continue to undertake monitoring of the teaching and learning in schools, not only to ensure compliance, but also to assess the functionality of schools across the country.

“The monitoring will be designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of school governance processes while identifying areas that require improvement to enhance the quality of education.”

Schools have also been instructed to continue enrolling learners even after the opening day and were cautioned against withholding 2024 examination results to ensure no learner is left behind.

Fees and uniforms

The ministry, in collaboration with agencies such as the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, police and the Financial Intelligence Unit, will monitor adherence to prescribed school fees and uniform regulations.

Parents can pay fees in their preferred currency, including Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG), and are not obligated to purchase uniforms exclusively from schools.

“School authorities are reminded that the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) remains a legal tender of transaction in schools.

“It is a key basis of transaction in the payment of fees, levies and procurement, amongst the basket of other currencies.

“Parents and guardians must pay fees and levies in the currency of their choice and not exclusively in a certain currency, especially the US dollar.”

The statement said the ministry will continue working with other Government agencies to ensure compliance.

“The ministry continues to receive concerns from its stakeholders on the sale of uniforms in schools,” it continues.

“Schools are allowed to run uniform production units as commercial ventures without compelling parents and guardians to procure only in schools.

“Parents are free to purchase at competitive advantage without being coerced to get them only from the schools. Schools are duty-bound to specify school uniforms, appropriate colours and shades to parents and guardians to facilitate their choice of service providers.”

Government also urged schools to be vigilant and safeguard learners during the rainy season.

“Learner welfare and safety issues remain critical, especially this time where we are continuously receiving heavy rains,” the statement added.

“Pupils must be safeguarded against crossing flooded rivers and streams.

“For this reason, schools should remain alert, vigilant and in constant touch with their surrounding communities and devolution structures for the protection of children.

“School authorities are encouraged to continue enrolling school-aged children so that no pupil is left behind.

“Adult learners should also be assisted to access non-formal education.

“Furthermore, school authorities should give pupils their Grade Seven, O and A-Level results as soon as they are released.

“Withholding of pupils’ results is not permissible.

“The contract of undertaking public examinations in Zimbabwe is between Zimsec and the candidates while the obligation to pay fees and levies remains with the parents and guardians.”

Zimbabwe Teachers Association (ZIMTA) secretary-general Mr Godwill Taderera called on the Government to expedite seminars and training on the heritage-based curriculum.

“Teachers are ready for the HBC,” he said.

“However, there is a need for Government for speed up training and seminars since the heritage-based curriculum contains changes in the syllabi.

“In terms of reading materials, we anticipate that the materials that we have been using are still relevant, especially given that the heritage-based curriculum reduces the number of learning areas. So, what might be needed is to compress the learning materials that we have.”

