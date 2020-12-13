GZU Psychology lecturer Chikukwa dies

MASVINGO A lecturer in the department of Psychology at Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) Herbert Tichauya Chikukwa has died. He was 51.

Chikukwa died on December 3, 2020 at West End Hospital in Harare from injuries sustained in a car accident on November 20.

Family Spokesman Munyaradzi Chikukwa confirmed the death to The Mirror and said he was buried on December 6, 2020 at Chibaya village under Chief Charumbira.

GZU Psychology department chairperson DR Herbert Zirima said Chikukwa will be dearly missed.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the passing on of our colleague. We had hoped that he would recover from the accident. He was an easy-going character and a great team player. He will be greatly missed,” said Zirima.

Chikukwa was studying for his PHD at GZU at the time of his death.

He attended UZ and graduated with a certificate in education in 1991; he then taught grade 6 and 7 classes at a local school until 2005 when he enrolled for a psychology degree at UZ.

Chikukwa then pursued a masters in counselling at Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU) and graduated in 2012.

He is survived by a wife and four kids. https://masvingomirror.com