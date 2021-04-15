Grace Mugabe’s PhD is not fake, court hears

Former first lady Grace Mugabe’s controversial doctor of philosophy (PhD) degree was awarded in line with the University of Zimbabwe rules and regulations.

This is according to Prof Levi Nyagura, who was the university’s vice-chancellor when the degree was awarded in 2014. At the time, Grace’s husband, the late president Robert Mugabe, was university chancellor.

Appearing in court for the first time after the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) completed its investigations, Nyagura, through his lawyer Tawanda Zhuwara, denied any wrongdoing.

“To the accused’s knowledge, the conferment of the application was done lawfully and in accordance with the latitudes afforded such functionaries,” he said.

He also “strongly denies any unlawful act or illicit intent”, and argued that the university to date has neither withdrawn, cancelled nor disowned the degree conferred on the former first lady. This was proof of “the fact that it is authentic and deserved”.