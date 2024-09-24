Govt Warns Unregistered Backyard Schools of Prosecution

Spread the love

HARARE, – The government has issued a stern warning to owners of unregistered backyard schools, stating that they will face prosecution if they do not formalize their operations.

Speaking in an interview with ZBC News during an event celebrating private sector contributions to the education system, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Torerai Moyo, emphasized that unregistered schools fail to meet national education standards, ultimately disadvantaging learners.

“We have allowed private players, individuals, and corporates, through public-private partnerships, to provide the best education in Zimbabwe,” Moyo said. “However, those who wish to establish private colleges must register with the Ministry. We are the regulators, and they must comply with the laws of the country.”

The minister warned that any schools operating without registration will face legal consequences. “Those who are not registered should refrain from opening schools because the law will be enforced against illegal operators,” Moyo added.

The event also included a ceremony recognizing and awarding students and teachers who excelled in various fields, highlighting the importance of maintaining high educational standards across all institutions.

